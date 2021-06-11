Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 5,524 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.