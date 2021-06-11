Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 96,911 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,255.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,911 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.