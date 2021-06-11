Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,001 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $83.04.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

