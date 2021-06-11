Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,632 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,366.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $36.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.34.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.