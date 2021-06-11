Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,559 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

