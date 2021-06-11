Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $13.54 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,729 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $57.38 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

