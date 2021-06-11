Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $13.57 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,123,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

