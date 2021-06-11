Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,049 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 58.0% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

APH stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

