Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 281,424 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.73.

