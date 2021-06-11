Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

