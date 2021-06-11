Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $13.09 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $532.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.