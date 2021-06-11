Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $11.28 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $238.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.99 and a twelve month high of $239.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

