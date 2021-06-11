Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 33,650 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 287.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $169.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.83 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

