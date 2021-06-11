Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 346.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,648 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,466,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 21,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.