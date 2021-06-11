Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,788 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

RTX stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.