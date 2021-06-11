Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,573 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 919,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Entegris by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $115.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

