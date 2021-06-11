Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 105,886 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,886 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.70. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

