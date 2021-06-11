Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $372.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.17.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

