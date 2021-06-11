Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 45,377 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $111.72 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

