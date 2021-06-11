Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 46,593 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,593 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.