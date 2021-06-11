Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 47,852 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,852 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 1.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $50.14 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34.

