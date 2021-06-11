Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 59,526 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 59,526 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

