Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,255 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $54.07.

