Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,980 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of STERIS worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after buying an additional 81,956 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STE stock opened at $198.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

