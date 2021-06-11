Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.58 Million

Analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post sales of $522.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.62 million to $556.60 million. Bruker reported sales of $424.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.66. Bruker has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

