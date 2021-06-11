Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce $14.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.73 million to $14.59 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

EDAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Edap Tms stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.88 million, a P/E ratio of 681.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

