Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,914,000 after acquiring an additional 238,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPZM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. 484,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $869.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

