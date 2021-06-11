Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce $966.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $991.00 million and the lowest is $937.17 million. Hub Group reported sales of $779.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $65.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.02. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

