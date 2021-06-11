Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post sales of $18.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.14 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $73.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $76.19 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $116.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.36. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

