Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.49. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $31.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

