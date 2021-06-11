Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of ($1.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $5,929,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -598.81 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.