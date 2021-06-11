Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of ($1.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $5,929,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -598.81 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

