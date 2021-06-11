Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 271,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,604. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.