Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Billion

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report sales of $14.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.29 billion. Sysco posted sales of $8.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $49.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.45 billion to $50.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.79 billion to $61.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

SYY stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.86, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.