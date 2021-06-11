Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $16.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of BLDR opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.