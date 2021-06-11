Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.23 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTG. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

