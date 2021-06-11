Brokerages Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.34. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 720%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESNT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. 508,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,204. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.