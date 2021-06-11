Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

HCSG opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.