Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,850%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

REGI opened at $69.35 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606 in the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.