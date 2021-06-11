Brokerages Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post $34.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.13 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $144.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after buying an additional 63,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $412.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.