Brokerages Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

TTGT traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,085. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.27.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $4,276,049. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.