Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.