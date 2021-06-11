Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

