Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,058. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $230.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

