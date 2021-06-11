Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02).

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.08. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$494.92 million and a PE ratio of -29.07.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

