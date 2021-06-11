Brokers Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.30 on Friday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

