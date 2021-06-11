Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

HBM opened at C$8.52 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

