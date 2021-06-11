Brokers Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

NGD opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162,442 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 949,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.