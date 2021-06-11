Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

BKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE BKD opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,320,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,587,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068,865 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,166,000 after buying an additional 5,147,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

