Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

BBU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

