Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $68.76 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

