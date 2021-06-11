BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Hits $1.13

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $36.65 million and approximately $204,964.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00151613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00185914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.01099883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,405.18 or 1.00173572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002704 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.